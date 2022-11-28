LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another person accused in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Jackpot Joanie’s last month has been arrested.

James Deyro, 41, is facing charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder after a fight over property left a man dead.

Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 16, Las Vegas Metro police were called to a convenience store where they found the victim, 35-year-old Antiwan Dawon Bradley, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers learned the stabbing happened at the casino near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue after the victim got into a fight with another man.

Christopher Freitas, 32, was arrested on Nov. 4 in connection with the stabbing.

When Bradley went into the convenience store for help after he was stabbed, he told employees that “Chris,” identified as Freitas, had stabbed him, according to the report.

A woman in a relationship with Bradley told police that she and Bradley were walking near Rainbow and Washington and began arguing before approaching Jackpot Joanie’s, the report said.

The woman said that the two of them ran into Freitas and “JD,” identified as Deyro, who they recently lived with before being evicted, the report said.

Bradley and Freitas began fighting about missing property before the woman heard Bradley yell “I got stabbed,” according to the report.

The woman said she knew Freitas carried a pocketknife and did not see the fight, but Bradley told her multiple times that Freitas stabbed him, the report said.

Bradley was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives later found that the woman, Deyro, Freitas, and Bradley were all evicted on Oct. 15 and returned periodically to get property they left at the residence. Freitas had claimed on “numerous” occasions that Bradley had stolen clothing from him, according to the report.

Video surveillance of the stabbing showed Freitas, Deyro, and the woman arrive in the parking lot of Jackpot Joanie’s at the time of the incident before Bradley is seen running away while Deyro and Freitas, holding a knife, chase him, the report said.

A man was also heard in the video saying, “I’ll kill you,” according to the report.

Deyro was found “hiding out” at a residence near Torrey Pines Drive and Veterans Memorial Highway before he was arrested on Nov. 18.

He and Freitas were being held at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday. Both men have preliminary hearings scheduled to take place on Dec. 12.