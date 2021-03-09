2nd fire in 3 days put out at home in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters put out a blaze at a two-story townhome in the east valley Tuesday night.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the townhome at about 6:45 p.m.

The fire at the home in the 3800 block of Coral Reef Way was the second in three days. The townhome is near the intersection of Bonanza Road and Sandhill Road.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Officials with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said squatters were in both buildings on the property when they put on a Sunday fire that caused an estimated $10,000 damage to an unattached garage.

Tonight’s fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to the townhome.

No injuries have been reported.