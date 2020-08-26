2nd day of distance learning goes smoother, but families are still trying to adapt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second day of school appeared to go more smoothly for Clark County School District Students Tuesday. CCSD didn’t report any issues from the online learning tool Canvas, but families are continuing to adapt — as many reach out for help.

Some parents are finding distance education slightly more manageable.

“There’s no internet lagging. It looks like Canvas is up and running,” said Chelsea Snow, a parent whose daughter Leighana attends M.J. Christensen Elementary School. “We haven’t had any issues with that.”

This was a big difference, especially when comparing the chaos on the first day of school.

“It felt like the Hunger Games on technology,” Snow said. “Everything lagged. We were missing passwords.”

The situation frustrated Snow, but she’s adjusting while also helping her daughter with classwork.

“This is a first-grader; there isn’t a lot of self-direction, so it the majority of the day feels like I’m hovering over her.”

This was a relatable scenario for other parents in the district.

“It looks like the majority of parents are all in the same position as I am, just standing right there going back through first grade,” Snow said.

As parents adapt, the district is busy trying to find students who need devices or internet access. The program “Connecting Kids” assists CCSD with this effort.

“We opened 7 in the morning yesterday, and the call lines were just hit immediately,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, Communities In Schools of Nevada CEO and state director. “We took call volumes that were little over 1800.”

The “Connecting Kids” website reports the district still needs to reach almost 62,000 students. But, less than 10 percent need internet or devices from those students already contacted.

Connecting Kids reports it’s helped 6,000 families with internet access in the last two weeks.