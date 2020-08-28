2nd COVID-19 case confirmed at UNLV this week; Task Force comments on university’s plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are now two confirmed COVID-19 cases on the UNLV campus since school began this week.

UNLV’s fall semester started on Monday. Although the university put many precautions in place, a member of the COVID-19 task force tells 8 News Now they did expect to see some cases.

This week, two students tested positive for COVID-19, they were last on campus on Tuesday.

Based on a letter from UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield, we know that one student was asymptomatic.

While some students were not surprised by the positive cases, they do hope it’s contained quickly.

“I do believe that there will be more, but I’m hoping, my optimistic side, I don’t think it’s going to be crazy like it was,” said Junior Sarah Peasley.

“I was just excited to live on campus and then with all the cases, I just hope they don’t send us back,” said Freshman Isabella Schrader.

The UNLV COVID-19 task force says its not doing widespread student testing like some colleges, because Las Vegas is not a college town, where thousands of students arrive every august.

“UNLV looks likes Southern Nevada because it’s made up of people who live in Southern Nevada,” said Brian Labus — Professor of Public Health. “That testing is really not going to provide much additional protection where that might be different at other colleges.”

To reduce the amount of people on campus, 80 percent of courses are online. Masks and social distancing are mandatory while on campus.

The university says its COVID-19 plan is dynamic. It could change based on transmission rates and data.

For now they recommend all staff and students follow CDC recommended guidelines.