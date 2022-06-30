LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second Clark County resident has been diagnosed with monkeypox, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday.

The individual who tested positive was diagnosed in another state. He was described as a male in his 30s who did not require hospitalization.

The resident has since returned to Clark County and is isolating at home.

The Health District said it was in the initial stages of investigating the case and is working with state and federal partners to collect information to determine if the case is probable or confirmed.