LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of healthcare employers looking to hire employees are encouraging those looking for work in the healthcare industry to attend a career fair this week. Some employers will interview and hire people on the spot.

“Healthcare is one of our in-demand industries,” said EmployNV Business Hub of Southern Nevada Manager, Marchele Sneed. “This event is unique because all the employers attending have job openings that align with the programs offered at CSN. This is a great chance for those who are looking for a job in the healthcare field, and for those who want to learn more about these career opportunities.”

Some of the employers attending will be University Medical Center, Spring Mountain Treatment Center, Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI), UNLV Health. Boston Dental Group and The Valley Health System.

Attendees are encouraged to register at this link. The Healthcare Career Fair is on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the School of Health Sciences, K Building, 6375 W. Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, 89146.

Representatives from EmployNV and CSN Career Services will be available to provide information about training and career opportunities. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.


























