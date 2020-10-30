2K fans allowed to attend UNLV/UNR football game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time, fans will stream into the Allegiant Stadium to watch a football game. Rivalry football teams UNLV and UNR will play Saturday night.

It’s one of two sporting events happening over the weekend in Las Vegas where fans will be allowed back in the stands for the first time in seven months. It’s also the first game for the Rebels at the Allegiant Stadium.

State health officials approved a plan for 3% of the stadium’s 65,000 capacity which means 2,000 fans will be allowed. There will be sections of 250 people or less at least 25 feet apart.

Fans are required to wear masks and must stay in their designated section even when using the restroom.

Long-time season ticket holders and donors to the school’s athletic fund snapped up the tickets quickly.

Although it won’t be the crowd size the team had hoped for in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon, UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo said he understands the circumstances.

“We all wish it was packed out in red this weekend but I’ll also take what I can. You’ll find out I’m an eternal optimist,” he said.

UNLV said there will be no tailgating allowed before or after the game.

Spectators are asked to arrive early to make sure there is time to get through the safety checkpoints. The doors will open 90 minutes prior to the kickoff.