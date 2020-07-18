2K COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths counted at state-regulated hospitals, homes, prisons

Mission Pines is one of two facilities near the CSN-Cheyenne campus that have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in July. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Deaths and big COVID-19 outbreaks continue in assisted living, nursing homes and rehabilitation hospitals as the case numbers skyrocket in the surrounding communities.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports a total of 2,000 positive tests for COVID-19 and 150 deaths in state-regulated facilities. The facilities had recorded 1,000 cases as of May 20.

In the past week:

Three resident deaths were reported at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson, a facility that had no reported COVID-19 cases before July, but has since reported a total of six resident deahts, 25 resident cases and 44 staff cases. The hospital is near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.

One resident deaths was reported at St. Joseph Transitional Rehabilitation Center, another facility with no cases reported before July. That hospital, across Charleston Boulevard from University Medical Center, now has a total of four resident deaths, 42 resident cases and 49 staff cases reported this month.

Del Mar Gardens in Henderson reports two new resident deaths. Totals there are now at three resident deaths, 44 resident cases and 17 staff cases.

Encompass and St. Joseph have landed in the Top 10 for the number of positive tests at these state-regulated facilities. Del Mar is just off the list at No. 11.

Outbreaks have also been reported at two facilities that are practically neighbors near the Cheyenne campus of College of Southern Nevada:

North Las Vegas Care Center reported this week 32 new resident cases and 20 new staff cases. Totals there are now at 42 resident cases and 21 staff cases.

Mission Pines reported this week 17 new resident cases and three new staff cases. Totals there are now at 32 resident cases and 14 staff cases.

