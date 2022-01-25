29-year-old man arrested in deadly Jan. 17 shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro detectives say, Lamont Butler, 29, has been arrested following the death of Da’Morian LaDell Turner, 28, who was found shot, over a week ago, near downtown Las Vegas.

Police found Turner’s body on Monday, Jan. 17, in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue, near MLK and Washington. According to the investigation, the two men had gotten into a fight, Butler is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Turner before leaving the scene.

Butler was arrested on Jan. 20 and was taken to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the crime to come forward and contact LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.