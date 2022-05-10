LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to summer is already underway and one of the biggest celebrations of the season will be the Summerlin Patriotic Parade on the 4th of July.

More than 50,000 spectators are expected to take in all the colorful floats this summer as the 28th annual parade kicks off.

This will be the first full-scale parade since the pandemic started in 2020, and is expected to be grander than ever with more than 70 entries already set to participate.

This year’s lineup includes 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop culture-themed floats, and performing groups.

All four local professional sports teams will also be making an appearance, which will include a 30-foot custom Raiders branded giant inflatable balloon in the shape of a football. The Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces, and Las Vegas Aviators will also show off some patriotic flair.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from local schools and community groups will help out in parade operations this year.

The parade is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to arrive early, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

SUMMERLIN PATRIOTIC PARADE