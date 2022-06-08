LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Independence day is less than a month away and all across the valley events are being planned for what promises to be a busy and successful Fourth.

In Summerlin, The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be making its return for the 28th time. This year’s parade will feature 70 entries which include floats, performing groups, pro sports teams, and more. This will be the first full-scale parade since the COVID-19 pandemic and will be grander than ever.

The parade will include 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, and both patriotic and pop cultured themed floats. This year will include the representation of four local professional sports teams – the Vegas Golden Knight, the Las Vegas Aces, the Las Vegas Aviators, and new this year, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be represented by a 30-foot custom Raiders-branded inflatable balloon the shape of a football.

Returning to the parade this year are some fan favorites: “The Fourth Awakens,” featuring the Neon City Garrison Star Wars costuming club; “Mario Karts on Parade,” which features Mario and Luigi; and “Frozen Fun,” a float that carries Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen.

New to the parade this year is “The Magic of Encanto,” a float which will be joining the likes of “American Sings!” which features the Desert Angels gospel choir, “America Standing Tall,” a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes towering high above the crowd, and “A Very Vegas Birthday,” which has a special appearance by Elvis.

This year’s parade will involve more than 2,500 people and over 20,000 cubic feet of helium for the 25 giant inflatables. The parade is organized by by the Summerlin Council and is expected to have an attendance of 50,000 people. The parade is open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water, and wear sunscreen.