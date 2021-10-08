289 deaths on Nevada roadways so far this year, 171 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people killed in car crashes on Nevada roads continues to grow — now up nearly 28% in comparison to last year, statistics released Friday show.

A report on fatal crashes produced by the Nevada Department of Public Safety shows 289 people have died so far this year. Last year at this time, 226 people had died.

Among the 289 deaths from January through Sept. 30, 59 were pedestrians and 63 were people who were not wearing safety belts.

Clark County has had 171 people die on roadways this year, nearly 25% more than last year at this time.

