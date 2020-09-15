283 layoffs affect companies in tourism, food service, vacation rentals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reports of 283 more layoffs come as companies adjust to a tourism economy that is slowly rebounding.

Four companies involved in food service, tours and time share rentals have issued required notices of layoffs:

Get Fresh , which operates a warehouse and distribution center just south of McCarran International Airport, laid off 132 employees on Sept. 11. The positions affected include accounting, administration, sales, IT, purchasing, production, quality assurance, janitorial, sanitation, kitchen production, warehouse, maintenance and transportation.



Get Fresh is a Las Vegas company that processes and markets food produced by local farmers in a distribution area that stretches to St. George, Utah, Kingman, Arizona, and Laughlin.



Layoffs include workers at all of Grand Canyon’s locations in Nevada, including its facilities at: Papillon Headquarters in Boulder City.



, will lay off 47 people in sales, marketing and managerial roles on Nov. 13. The layoffs affect staff at Grand Chateau, 75 E. Harmon Avenue. Wyndham Vacation Ownership has shut down its operation at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, laying off sales agents and a business coordinator. The company laid off 12 people.

The companies reported notices of layoffs to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Each of the layoffs were related to lower business and tourism levels attributed to COVID-19 restrictions on travel.