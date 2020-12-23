28 states reach settlement, resolve investigation into 2017 hotel data breach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, attorneys general in 28 states, including Nevada, reached a settlement with Sabre Corporation to resolve their investigation into the 2017 data breach of Sabre Hospitality Solutions’ hotel booking system.

The breach exposed the data of approximately 1.3 million credit cards.

The settlement focuses on injunctive relief and requires a payment of $2.4 million, of which the State of Nevada will receive $47,321.87.

Sabre Hospitality Solution is a business segment of Sabre that operates the SynXis Central Reservation system, which facilitates the booking of hotel reservations.

SynXis connects business travel coordinators, travel agencies, and online travel booking companies to Sabre’s hotel customers.

“When a data breach occurs, Nevada law requires that our consumers be notified in the most expedient time possible, but that did not happen in this case,” explained AG Ford.

On June 6, 2017, Sabre informed customers of a data breach between August 2016 and March 2017, which the business disclosed in a 10-Q SEC filing the month before. Notice to consumers was provided by the hotels, resulting in some notices being issued as late as 2018, and some consumers receiving multiple notices about the same breach.

“When there are multiple companies in the stream of commerce, those companies must have a plan that ensures consumers are timely informed of any incidents that compromise their personal information,” added Ford.

The settlement requires Sabre to proactively plan for future security incidents. Sabre must obtain an independent third-party security assessment and implement any recommendations to improve network security.

It also requires Sabre to take reasonable efforts to determine whether its customers have provided notice to consumers and to provide the attorneys general a list of all the customers that it has notified.