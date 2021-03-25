$25M in federal funds coming to help vaccinate underserved communities in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than $25 million in federal funds have been awarded to help eight community health centers expand access to vaccines in underserved communities across Nevada.

The centers include the Southern Nevada Health District and four others in the Las Vegas valley.

The announcement from U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Washington, D.C., on Thursday listed the centers and the amount of money each will get:

Nevada Health Centers, Inc., Carson City: $9,522,000

First Person Care Clinic, Las Vegas: $1,477,125

Firstmed Health and Wellness Center, Las Vegas: $1,827,000

Silver State Health Services, Las Vegas: $892,125

Southern Nevada Health District, Las Vegas: $2,826,500

Hope Christian Health Center Corp, North Las Vegas: $907,625

Community Health Alliance, Reno: $5,053,500

Northern Nevada HIV Outpatient Program, Education and Services, Reno: $2,666,125

The funds were allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The key to recovering from this pandemic is getting shots into people’s arms, and this significant investment will help ensure that underserved communities across Nevada have equal access to these lifesaving vaccines,” Cortez Masto said.

“We know COVID-19 has hit Nevadans of color and rural Nevadans particularly hard, and I’m doing all I can to provide vulnerable Nevadans with the support they need to stay healthy,” she said.

The funds will help expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations. The funds can be used in several ways, including improving infrastructure and adding mobile units.