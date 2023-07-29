LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County teacher’s union threatened to take action if district leaders don’t meet their demands.

In a press conference held on Saturday inside the Rio Convention Center, the Clark County Education Association stated there is a $250 million gap between CCEA and the Clark County School District on teacher pay.

Students are scheduled to start class on August 7.

CCEA stated the district’s teacher vacancy rate is at a “crisis” level.

“We actually went this past school year where we lost more teachers than the district hired. I haven’t seen that in over 12 years,” CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita said.

According to CCSD, the district has a 94% fill rate and has 1,127 teacher vacancies.

Yet, CCEA accuses the district of misrepresenting the numbers, by not including classes with long-term substitutes.

“One child without a licensed teacher in front of them is unacceptable,” Marie Neisess, president of CCEA, said.

Stopping short of calling it a strike, Vellardita said CCEA will consider taking “work action” if its demands aren’t met by August 26th.

Their demands are as follows:

A 10% pay increase for the first year

An 8% increase the following year

A 5% raise for special education teachers

$5,000 more for teachers who work at Title 1 schools that have high vacancies

Increased instructional time

In an email, CCSD said, “We expect CCEA to honor the progress made in negotiations this week and not encourage sick-outs, ‘work actions,’ stoppages, or any other label that amounts to a strike.”

CCEA threatened to strike in 2019, but then former Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak intervened.

8 News Now asked the teacher’s union if there’s any difference between this year’s impasse and 2019.

“You should ask me if there’s anything similar,” Vellardita said. “So the one thing that’s similar is one word. Jara.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has previously said he won’t negotiate in public.

“We all know that educators need to be compensated. The governor has put money in the budget and I think once we get to the negotiations where we need to be, we’ll get there,” Jara told 8 News Now on July 27.

The Nevada legislature passed $2 billion in extra funding for education during its most recent term. In the state of Nevada, it is illegal to strike and the union could face fines for each day they strike.

On Twitter CCSD Board of Trustee Katie Williams said, “1. You can’t give raises on single-time funding. 2. If you don’t like it you can go to the private sector.”

Below is CCSD’s full statement in response to CCEA’s press conference:

“After this week’s negotiation sessions, the Clark County School District is encouraged that CCEA agrees with our philosophy to reward educators for their experience and education with a one-time look back to update the 2015 salary schedule and increased compensation for every educator. In both contract years, healthcare contributions increase proportionally, as with every bargaining unit.

With the governor’s and legislature’s historic increase in education funding, we will compensate teachers with the available ongoing funds allocated for those purposes. School starts on August 7, and as we have said before, we will all show up for our kids. We expect CCEA to honor the progress made in negotiations this week and not encourage sick-outs, “work actions,” stoppages, or any other label that amounts to a strike.

Second only to their parents, teachers are the most crucial influence on a child’s education and academic success, and we are committed to honoring educators for their dedication and commitment to educating southern Nevada’s children. We look forward to continuing negotiations on August 17 and 18 as agreed upon this week.”