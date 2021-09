LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today marks 25 years since hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur was gunned down just off the Strip.

He had just left a Mike Tyson fight and was sitting in a car at the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road when he was shot.

He was taken to UMC and died six days later. No arrests were ever made.

Tupac was just 25 years old.