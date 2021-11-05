25 plus companies participating in a virtual career fair

JOB FAIR text written in an office notebook on a wooden table. Business concept.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A virtual diversity career fair is being held next week to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and people with disabilities find a new career

DiversityX is hosting a virtual fair on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s free to attend, but you have to register online first.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume ahead of time so companies can screen them before the event.

More than 25 companies including, Target, Freddie Mac, United Parcel Service are looking to hire.

Job seekers will be interviewed on the spot virtually.

For more information and to register, click here.