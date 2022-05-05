LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About $25 million for payments to state employees who took furloughs during the COVID-19 pandemic will be included in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 2023-25 budget, the governor announced today.

The $25 million will come from American Rescue Plan funds.

“During Nevada State Employee Appreciation Week, I want to say thank you to our state employees who work to better our state every day and provide critical services on behalf of Nevadans,” said Gov. Sisolak. “This restoration is just one way to say thank you for your personal sacrifice to keep the state afloat during difficult financial times, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to pay that sacrifice back. I will continue to look at ways to support our critical state workforce during the next Legislative Session.”

The furloughs, which took place in the first half of 2021, were part of cost-cutting efforts to balance the state budget. Beginning with the shutdown at the start of the pandemic, the state had fewer tax dollars coming in and officials had to cut budgets.

“The state continues to work on the overall recommended budget and to look at items that support recruitment and retention through employee pay and benefits,” according to a Thursday news release.