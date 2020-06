LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A parking lot caravan to celebrate graduating Girl Scouts is planned Saturday morning at 10 a.m. just west of Freedom Park in East Las Vegas.

Twenty-Five graduating Girl Scouts and their families will be celebrated with professional photos in their cap and gowns, mascots from the Las Vegas Aviators, a DJ and special gifts from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada CEO Kimberly Trueba.

The caravan will be at 2941 Harris Avenue, headquarters for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada.