$25.5 million industrial park completed near Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new industrial park near Allegiant Stadium is now complete. Brass Cap Development, a Las Vegas-based industrial real estate developer announced the completion of ‘Nevada State Industrial Park,’ on Monday. The approximately 200,000-square-foot commerce center is at the northwest corner of Russell Road and Decatur Boulevard, near Allegiant Stadium.

Brass Cap Development recently closed on the $25.5 million sale of Nevada State Industrial Park to EastGroup Properties.

Nevada State Industrial Park consists of three industrial buildings that range from 23,000 to 101,000 square feet.

Over 50 percent of the development has been leased to multiple tenants, including Rentex, a wholesale provider of pro audio visual, production and computer rental equipment.