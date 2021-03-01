24K doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming; Nevada doctor calls it ‘a game changer’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fight against the virus is ramping up.

This week, Nevada will receive 24,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This is in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

Great news! Our 1st allocation of the J&J #COVID19 vaccine is 24,000 doses – the doses are on the way now. That's in addition to the allocations of the other vaccines. We will continue to vaccinate Nevadans as fast as allocation allows. Learn more at https://t.co/RfRC4tHsDA. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 1, 2021

Health officials provided updates on a statewide call today.

So far, roughly 669,000 doses have been administered in Nevada. That is roughly 14% of the state’s population.

That number is expected to go up as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives.

This vaccine does not have to be stored in extreme freezing temperatures like the other vaccines, which means more places like pharmacies will have the ability to administer it.

Vaccine expert Dr. Jonathan Baktari says the fact that it is a single dose makes it easier.

“It is one dose. It is 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and death like other ones,” Baktari said, “but it is only one dose, which means you don’t have to come back and get that second dose — which is a big game changer.”

Last week, health officials said the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would potentially help the high no-show rate for second doses, which is at 36%.

Johnson & Johnson has said their goal is to get out 4 million doses by the end of the month, and 100 million by June.

Right now, the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center are the mega sites for the vaccine in Clark County. Health officials have said they are working on another location.