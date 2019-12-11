24-year-old pedestrian dies after crash on I-80 in northeast Nevada

WELLS, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a crash in Wells, Nevada. Troopers responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 on westbound Interstate 80, approximately 2 miles west of Wells.

NHP’s investigation determined that a Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on I-80 in the right-hand travel lane when it struck a man that was standing in the same lane.

The pedestrian, identified as Prajedix Flores, 24, was flown away from the scene and succumbed to his injuries a short time later. The passenger of the Prius was transported with non-life threatening injuries.