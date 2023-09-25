LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old man died Saturday after leaping off a 20-30 foot cliff at Lake Havasu, officials said.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) identified the victim as Ethan Aguilar of Kingman, Arizona.

“Through investigations, it was determined that the victim jumped from a 20- to 30-foot cliff and when he hit the water, he began to struggle. The victim then went below the water’s surface,” a report on the MCSO Facebook page said.

Divers found the man’s body in 18 feet of water near Standard Wash Cove, which is south of Lake Havasu City.

MCSO deputies with the Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team responded to the area of Standard Wash Cove Saturday after reports of a drowning. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene, and their diver found Aguilar.

Rescuers brought him to the surface and initiated CPR, and then he was transported to Cattail Cove State Park where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket, the MCSO office said.

The incident is still under investigation.