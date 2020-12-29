24 people displaced in fire at apartment building near Valley View and Pennwood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighter put out a blaze Tuesday night, but not before the fire did enough damage to displace 24 people. No injuries were reported.

A 7:15 p.m. call brought firefighters to a two-story apartment building with eight units at the Greenville Park Apartments, at 4043 Silver Dollar Ave., near the corner of Pennwood Avenue and Valley View Drive.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but released some additional details late Tuesday. Officials said an aggressive attack by fire crews contained the blaze to a single unit, which was completely gutted.

Damages were estimated at $35,000.

The apartment was “heavily involved on arrival,” as photos released by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue showed heavy smoke.







F3H TOC: 7:15PM 4043 Silver Dollar Ave Greenville Park Apts fire in 2nd floor 2-sto apt / 8 unit bldg – FIRE OUT, no injuries reported, fire confined to 1 apt, cause U/I, @RedCrossNevada for approx 24 people displaced, crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS Incident #0473680 Ward-1 pic.twitter.com/crQOsm6m8N — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 30, 2020

Firefighters were mopping up the scene late Tuesday.