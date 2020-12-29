24 people displaced in fire at apartment building near Valley View and Pennwood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighter put out a blaze Tuesday night, but not before the fire did enough damage to displace 24 people. No injuries were reported.
A 7:15 p.m. call brought firefighters to a two-story apartment building with eight units at the Greenville Park Apartments, at 4043 Silver Dollar Ave., near the corner of Pennwood Avenue and Valley View Drive.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but released some additional details late Tuesday. Officials said an aggressive attack by fire crews contained the blaze to a single unit, which was completely gutted.
Damages were estimated at $35,000.
The apartment was “heavily involved on arrival,” as photos released by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue showed heavy smoke.
Firefighters were mopping up the scene late Tuesday.