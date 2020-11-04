24-hour power outage likely on Mt. Charleston to reduce fire risk

Clouds creep over the Spring Mountains over rental cabins in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston on Friday, July 26, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-hour NV Energy outage is likely on Mt. Charleston beginning Friday morning at 10 a.m., emergency management officials say.

Extreme fire weather conditions in the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak Zones is expected, and the outage is designed to help reduce wildfire risk, according to a Wednesday news release from NV Energy.

Officials say customers — 473 who will be affected — have been notified.

NV Energy will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage. Customers are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place.

Coordination on the outage is handled as a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event.

This 24-houe timeframe accounts for the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect utility lines for damage before beginning to safely restore power. Officials warn that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews need to make repairs.

A drive-thru Customer Resource Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Retreat at Charleston Peak, located at 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd., Mt. Charleston, NV 89124. The center will offer charging devices, light snacks, water and outage updates.

Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, PSOM criteria and maps of the impacted zones can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom.

Customers can make sure their contact information is up to date by visiting nvenergy.com/myaccount or calling NV Energy at 702-402-5555.