24 Hour Fitness to suspend membership billing as COVID-19-related closures extend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 24 Hour Fitness shuttered its clubs nationwide on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the closure, members were still charged for the billing period of March 17-April 15.

The organization posted a statement Wednesday night, saying it will suspend all membership billings if they are unable to open clubs in members’ areas by April 16.

“It appears our clubs may need to be closed for an extended period of time,” the statement reads.

Please read an important update for our members: https://t.co/0xmiHWXpLx — 24 Hour Fitness (@24hourfitness) April 2, 2020

According to 24 Hour, memberships that were charged during the aforementioned period will “receive additional days of access equal to the number of days paid” while clubs were closed in a members’ area.

This will be applied at the end of a membership.

“I recognize this is a difficult time for you and your family because of the uncertainty caused by

COVID-19. Many of you have reached out to our member services department. We are aware that

the overwhelming volume of requests has resulted in a significant delay in our response times,

and for that I greatly apologize,” said CEO Tony Ueber in the statement.

The club is currently offering a 24/7 workout experience on its YouTube Channel.