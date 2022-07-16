LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man went on a crime spree in June, targeting several victims aged 60 or older in a single day, prosecutors say.

A Clark County Grand Jury has indicted Isaac Sanchez, 23, on 10 felony counts, including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, with several of the victims being 60 or older.

All the charges are related to Sanchez’s actions on June 9, according to the indictment.

Sanchez is charged with four counts of attempted robbery and three counts of robbery, all with a deadly weapon, according to the indictment.

Sanchez also was indicted for assault with a deadly weapon, where the victim was 60 years of age or older, attempted burglary of a vehicle, and attempted grand larceny.

Sanchez is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.