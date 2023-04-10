LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $23 million investment could be a major boost for a long-neglected part of east Las Vegas.

Known mostly as a home to junkyards, used car dealers and small businesses running on a shoestring, north Nellis Boulevard is getting one of those big buildings that usually go to industrial parks in undeveloped parts of the valley.

Panattoni Development announced last week it has broken ground on the Nellis Commerce Center, a 228,760 square-foot class A industrial building. Earthmovers and other large construction trucks are already preparing the site, which runs along the north side of Carey Avenue all the way to Betty Lane.

The Nellis Commerce Center will go in at Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in east Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The Nellis Commerce Center will go in at Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in east Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Site preparation is under way as crews work on Friday at the site of a $23 million industrial building at Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Site preparation is under way as crews work on Friday at the site of a $23 million industrial building at Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

This kind of construction isn’t typical in the area, which hasn’t seen much in the way of major development over the last two decades. A Lowe’s Home Improvement on the northwest corner of Nellis and Carey is the exception, along with a Nevada Pain Institute building farther south on Nellis.

Sean Zaher of CBRE said the project is a “one-off” from most industrial projects in the valley. He said it’s seen as an extension of the Sunrise Industrial Park at Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. He expects it will promote new development in the area, which is just south of Nellis Air Force Base.

The commerce center will feature a clear height of 36 feet, LED site lighting, future EV charging and “solar to the roof — with an anticipated LEED certification,” according to a Panattoni news release.

The building, with 48 trailer parking stalls and 190 parking spots for cars, is expected to be complete in November 2023.

“This is the first project near Nellis AFB to assemble multiple parcels, develop unimproved yard spaces, and improve Carey Avenue and Betty Lane in a much-needed, underserved neighborhood,” according to Panattoni’s news release.