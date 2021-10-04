$22 million in funding for crime victim assistance awarded to Nevada agencies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $10 million grant for the Nevada Division of Child & Family Services to assist victims of crime is the largest chunk of nearly $22 million in Department of Justice (DOJ) funding approved for various agencies in the state.

The grants pay for programs to improve services for crime victims and to state, local and tribal public safety across Nevada.

“By providing additional resources for victim service providers in Nevada, these grants will help secure victims’ legal rights and get survivors on the road to recovery,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Christopher Chiou. “The grants also reflect the Department of Justice’s steadfast commitment to protecting public safety and reducing crime in our communities and homes.”

The grants announced today include:

Office for Victims of Crime $10,054,895: Nevada Division of Child & Family Services — Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Formula Grant. $3,082,025: Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada — as part of the Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Formula Grant Program. $1,119,000: Nevada Division of Child & Family Services — as part of the VOCA Victim Compensation Formula Grant. $500,000: Noah’s Animal House Foundation in Reno — as part of the Emergency and Transitional Pet Shelter and Housing Assistance Grant Program.



Bureau of Justice Assistance $2,174,534: Nevada Department of Public Safety — as part of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program $358,297: Nevada Department of Public Safety — as part of the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program Formula Grant. $21,783: Nevada Department of Public Safety — as part of the Prison Rape Elimination Act Reallocation Funds $36,901: State of Nevada — as part of the John R. Justice Program Formula Grant Solicitation.



National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges $2,600,000 — as part of the Training and Technical Assistance Initiative Program.



Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe $900,000 — as part of the Grants to Indian Tribal Governments Program.



Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California $600,000 — as part of the Grants to Indian Tribal Governments Program.



Nevada Attorney General’s Office $279,250 — as part of the Enhanced Training and Services to End Abuse in Later Life Grant Program.

