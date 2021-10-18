Road rage led to deadly shooting on 215, police looking for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say one person is dead and another suffering critical injuries in a road rage shooting early Monday morning that led to the closure of the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway.

The freeway lanes remain closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Warm Springs Road.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m.

“An unknown argument started at which time one of the vehicles fired rounds into our victim vehicle. The victim driver was struck causing him to crash his vehicle into the center divider before coming to rest further down on 215,” said Lt. David Valenta, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver died at the scene. His female passenger was also struck by gunfire and suffered critical injuries, Valenta said.

He said police are looking for the gunman but only have a vague description of the suspect’s car which is described as a newer model, four-door gray sedan.

Police don’t know where the road rage incident started but are hoping someone may have witnessed it.

“Literally anyone that saw anything involving a couple of vehicles chasing each other, driving side by side, cutting each other off, anything like that definitely give Metro (Homicide) a call,” Valenta said.

WATCH: News briefing with Metro Lt. David Valenta

Nevada Highway Patrol said the closure could last for several hours.