215 Beltway work to cause traffic stops next week in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work next week on the 215 Beltway in the southwest Las Vegas valley could cause delays, county officials said Friday. Drivers will be stopped to wait temporarily while work proceeds.

Eastbound 215 between Decatur Boulevard and I-15 will close for 20 minutes at a time between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

The closures are necessary so crews can install a sign bridge — a large steel structure for highway signs.

Law enforcement will be on hand to assist with the temporary road closures, the county said.

Also next week, on- and off-ramps at 215 and Decatur will be closed for work to widen the highway, a project that will add a fourth lane on both sides of the road:

Starting at 9 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the eastbound 215 off-ramp and the westbound on-ramp at Decatur and 215 will be closed. WEDNESDAY: Starting at 9 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. Thursday, the eastbound on-ramp and the westbound off-ramp at Decatur and 215 will be closed.

Starting at 9 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. Thursday, the eastbound on-ramp and the westbound off-ramp at Decatur and 215 will be closed. THURSDAY: Starting at 9 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. Friday, the eastbound off-ramp from 215 to Decatur will be closed.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for the project, which is expected to be finished in February.