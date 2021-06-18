215 Beltway paving between Windmill, Pecos scheduled overnight, June 20-Aug. 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday night will be the start of “significant traffic disruptions” during a paving project on the 215 Beltway between Windmill Lane and Pecos Road.

The project could last until Aug. 2, according to Clark County officials.

The highway will be widened to four lanes on each side during the project, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

Motorists should expect some intermittent closures of highway ramps, and reduced lanes during construction. Paving will be done from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

Westbound 215 will be paved first. There will be only one travel lane open overnight, with intermittent closures possible. During daytime hours, only two lanes will be open.

Paving of eastbound 215 is expected to begin in early July, following the same plan for closing lanes and ramps.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for this project.