215 Beltway near Centennial Bowl to close overnight Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 215 Beltway will be closed in both directions near the Centennial Bowl overnight on Tuesday, Oct. 19, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The planned closure, between the Sky Pointe ramp and Grand Montecito Parkway, will give crews time to pour concrete on a new bridge over the Beltway, NDOT said.

The closure will begin Tuesday at 8 p.m. and last until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Marked detours will be in place while the Beltway is shut down, according to NDOT.