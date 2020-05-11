215 Beltway closures scheduled for May 14-15 and May 18-19 in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Some road improvements coming to the Las Vegas valley could affect drivers in the northwest part of the valley later this week. The Nevada Department of Transportation says it will close the 215 Beltway between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive from 8 p.m., May 14, until 5 a.m., May 15.

The same area will close again on May 18 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on May 19. The temporary closures are needed to safely remove falsework on the new southeast bridge structure over the 215 Beltway. It’s part of the $73 million Centennial Bowl interchange project that broke ground in January 2019.

The project calls for building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting the eastbound 215 Beltway to U.S. Highway 95 southbound and U.S. Highway 95 northbound to the 215 Beltway westbound. Construction is scheduled to finish in late fall. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving. NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries.

The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families, and communities safe and connected.