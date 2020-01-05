215 Beltway closure set for Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may need to take a detour if you’re planning on taking the 215 Beltway later this week. The 215 will be closed in both directions between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive from 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is part of the next phase of the $73 million Centennial Bowl project. The project includes building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting 215 to US 95. The project is expected to wrap up in the summer.

Officials ask that you use caution when driving near workers or take an alternate route altogether.