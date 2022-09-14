LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) reports 26 new cases of monkeypox in Clark County over the past week, with the total now at 211.

The first known fatality from monkeypox was reported in Los Angeles this week when a man with a compromised immune system died, according to a report by The Associated Press. California has the most cases in the nation, with a total of more than 4,300. Cases in the U.S. are the highest in the world — 22,630 confirmed cases according to data from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention.

Some cases added to the total this week occurred in past weeks, dating back as far as the week of Aug. 2-8.

SNHD reports that 77% of Clark County's cases have occurred in people from the LGBTQ+ community. Another 17% are among people with an unknown sexual orientation. Less than 1% of cases are females -- 99% are among male or other gender identifications.

Latino/Hispanic men account for 35% of reported cases -- the highest of any racial or ethnic group -- with Black men at 25% and white men at 22%.

Victims' age groups show that 40% of cases are people from 25-34 years old, followed by 30% who are 35-44 years old.