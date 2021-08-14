21-year Metro Police veteran dies from COVID complications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are mourning the loss of one of their own this week.

Phil Closi, a patrol officer for 21 years with the department, died Thursday from COVID-19 complications, according to the Las Vegas Police Protective Association Facebook page.

Officer Closi was a representative for the LVPPA for several years while working out of the Convention Center Area Command.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Officer Closi is the third known Metro Police officer to die from COVID-19 complications.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, the former president of the Injured Officers Police fund, passed away last summer. Metro Police Officer Jason Swanger also died of COVID-19 in June of this year.