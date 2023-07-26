LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 21 wild horses have died in a two-part roundup in eastern Nevada.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) reports it has finished the first roundup, designated Antelope Complex-South. The second roundup — designated Antelope Complex-North — is expected to continue until a total of 2,000 horses are rounded up.

So far, 1,698 wild horses have been captured in the two roundups, with just over 1,100 from the just-finished section.

The helicopter pilot herds wild horses into the trap at the Antelope Complex-South wild horse gather. (BLM photo)

Of the 21 horses that died, 10 were “acute” deaths — many resulting from injuries during the roundups. Causes of death included four horses with broken necks, three with broken legs, two foals with colic and one dehydration death. A BLM website update indicates one of these horses was euthanized, but records are not final.

A total of 575 stallions, 794 mares and 329 foals have been taken off the range so far in an effort to “restore a thriving ecological balance,” according to the BLM.

Advocates for wild horses have criticized the roundups during the summer heat, and the use of helicopters has long been controversial. U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., has fought to stop the use of helicopters.

Horses gathered in the south portion of the roundup are headed for the Palomino Valley Wild Horse and Burro Center in Reno. Horses from the north will go to the Indian Lakes Facility at Fallon.

The horses will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption program (www.blm.gov/whb). Those that are not placed into a new home will go to off-range pastures.