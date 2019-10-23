21 students struck by vehicles since school started, police step up patrols

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since Clark County schools started in August, 21 students have been struck by cars while walking or biking to school.

On Wednesday, police are stepping up patrols. They’ll be outside Cashman Middle School near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard. A joint task force involving Metro and CCSD police will be around the school watching for drivers who ignore pedestrian traffic laws.

This also happens to be the time of year when pedestrians are in the most danger. Daylight hours are shorter and more people tend to walk as the temperatures get cooler.

April Stewart, a community activist, is very familiar with this issue. She lost her daughter, Mary, four years ago. The girl was killed while crossing a street in a crosswalk.

“For a driver, slow down and pay attention, you’re the adult. It’s your job to make sure you’re paying attention,” she said. “Kids are impulsive.”

This is just one of several increased patrol areas that will happen around the Las Vegas valley this year.