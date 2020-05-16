$21 million partial settlement reached in Gragson case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prominent businessman Scott Gragson has partially settled a civil lawsuit in a deadly DUI case. Gragson recently pleaded guilty to criminal charges for driving drunk and crashing his car last may, killing one of his passengers and hurting three others.

Melissa Newton, a 36-year-old mother of three, was killed.

Court documents filed in a civil lawsuit against Gragson show a settlement with Newton’s three children for $21 million. Gragson will pay $12.8 million of that. Insurance will pay the rest.

The other three passengers in the car have also sued him, but they have not settled yet.

Gragson also faces up to 25 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 12th.