LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In February, the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division participated in an operation aimed at finding and saving missing and exploited children.

The Big Search took place during Super Bowl weekend, Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, and was in collaboration with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Nevada State Police, Clark County School District Police Department, and the Clark County Department of Family Service, At-Risk Youth Service, along with numerous non-profits.

At the beginning of the operation, 35 missing person cases were assigned with the age range of the victims being between 12 and 18 years old.

The 24-hour, three-day-long operation resulted in the location and rescue of 21 children.

The Big Search is in its fifteenth year and was started by Brad Dennis of FREE international. For more information about The Big Search, visit this website.