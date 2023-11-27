LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2024 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar is now available and all proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 Section.

According to a release, the calendar features one dog each month photographed in Downtown Summerlin in addition to a four-legged front cover model.

The 2024 featured pups include:

Foxi – Front Cover

Diko – Metro K-9 Dog

Kai – January

Tae-Oh – February

Kent – March

Charly – April

Andy – May

Griffey – June

Max – July

Bella – August

Bear – September

Chaga – October

Logan – November

Barkley – December

The calendar is available to purchase on the LVMPD website for a $10 donation. Once you’ve made the donation, you can show your receipt at Concierge, located under the breezeway of ONE Summerlin, to receive.

All proceeds from the sale of the calendars will benefit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 section, which is made up of 15 police officers, 3 police sergeants, and 17 working police dogs.