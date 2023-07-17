LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion was crowned at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday.

Daniel Weinman defeated a record 10,043 players from around the world to take home $12.1 million in winnings. The win marks the largest first-place Main Event payout ever from the biggest prize pool in the history of live poker of $93,399,900.

Daniel Weinman Wins 2023 WSOP Main Event (Credit: PokerNews)

Weinman took home $12.1 million and became the first American WSOP Main Event champion since 2018.

He also took home what is considered to be one of the most valuable trophies in sports, the WSOP Main Event bracelet.