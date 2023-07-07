RENO (KLAS) — The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization has crowned the 73rd Miss Nevada and the 18th Miss Nevada’s Teen in Lake Tahoe.

On Friday, June 23, a 23-year-old Boulder City native, Taylor Blatchford, was introduced as the 73rd Miss Nevada at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort.

Blatchford recently graduated from The University of Alabama with a master’s degree in advertising and public relations and plans to spend her year as Miss Nevada promoting Text 2 Regret: Reducing Online Risks, her community service initiative.

Taylor Blatchford will be competing at the Miss America Competition in January 2024.

“[The Miss America Opportunity] has introduced me to scholarship funds, personal growth and professional development,” Blatchford stated. “I look forward to representing the pillars of the Miss America Program over the next year and sharing its value for young women everywhere.”

From Las Vegas, 17-year-old Bella Hawkins was crowned the 18th Miss Nevada’s Teen on June 23 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort. The recent Shadow Ridge High School graduate plans to attend Delaware State University as a psychology major in the fall 2023 semester.

She completed over 2,500 hours of community service encouraging children and teens to recognize the value of volunteerism and earned $8,000 in scholarships. During her time as Miss Nevada’s Teen, she will be promoting her community service initiative, the Big Impact Foundation.

Bella Hawkins will be competing at the Miss America’s Teen competition in January 2024.

“This year I want to travel across the entire state of Nevada. Having the opportunity to explore our beautiful state is such an honor,” said Hawkins.

Follow their year on Instagram and Facebook @MissAmericaNV and @MissAmericasTeenNV or at MissNevada.org.