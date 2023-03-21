LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early bird tickets for the 10th anniversary Life is Beautiful festival will go on sale on Thursday, March 23, according to a press release.

Tickets for the three-day festival will start at $355 for paid-in-full passes or at $75 down for a layaway plan. Tickets, once on sale, can be purchased here.

Early bird ticket pricing is as follows:

General Admission tickets are $355 plus taxes and fees.

General Admission+ tickets are $555 plus taxes and fees.

VIP tickets are $765 plus taxes and fees.

VIP+ tickets are $1,525 plus taxes and fees.

All-In tickets are $3,050 plus taxes and fees.

This year’s festival will be held on Sept. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas. The festival will encompass 18 city blocks, from 7th to 11th street and from Mesquite to Carson Avenue.

The lineup of bands and artists has not been announced at the time of publication.