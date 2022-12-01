LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets for the 2023 National Football League Pro Bowl Games are now on sale. The event takes place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5.

The format for the Pro Bowl has changed for the upcoming year. “Watch the league’s best show off their talents in the first-ever NFL Flag Football games,” the NFL said in a news release. “AFC. vs. NFC. New skills challenges on and off the field, and even a special live concert performance.”

Tickets for the Allegiant Stadium events can be purchased for as little as $35 up to $199. According to the seating chart, no tickets are being sold for the upper level of the stadium.