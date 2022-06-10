LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘Tis the season to say “I do.” Cities have geared up for one of the biggest wedding booms post-pandemic.

According to the Washington Post, 2.6 million ceremonies will take place this year, nationwide. That’s half-a-million more than the average. One of this year’s most popular trends had nothing to do with decorations.

One of the best parts for newly-weds was the new bling they get to wear around their finger. Things like clarity, cuts, and carats are all things to consider before making the big purchase.

“We’re going to have more weddings this year than any other year in history,” said Dustin Lemick, the founder and CEO of Briteco, a specialty insurance company. “Millennials are typically making this purchase before they buy a house.”

He said he’s seeing a big trend in two=stone custom engagement rings, thanks to celebrities like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who designed one for her.

“Custom has become much larger for engagement rings. If you can dream it, it can be created,” Lemick told 8 News Now. “You’re seeing a lot of times, multiple different types of stones, like a diamond paired with a sapphire, or a diamond paired with a colored diamond.”

In sharp contrast to the super modern style, vintage and antique has also been trending.

A recent consumer survey shows that sixty percent of people paid between twenty-five hundred and ten thousand dollars for an engagement ring, with only fifty-five percent buying insuranc.e

Lemick said that it costs a fraction of the price to protect the ring from damage or loss. At Briteco, for a ten thousand dollar ring, it would cost between fifty and one hundred dollars annually.