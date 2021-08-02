2022 proposed health insurance rates released prior to open enrollment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada consumers shopping for health insurance compliant with the Affordable Care Act can get their first look at the proposed rate changes for 2022 and give the state some feedback.

According to the Nevada Division of Insurance, the proposed average increase for plans sold on the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange through Nevada Health Link is up 4.1%. It’s 4.9% for plans in the Off-Exchange market.

You can view the proposed rates at this Nevada Division of Insurance link. The state connects eligible Nevada residents to affordable health and dental plans through Nevada Health Link. Open enrollment for the health plans begins on November 1.

The state would like some feedback from consumers on the proposed rates changes. Consumers are encouraged to review the rate changes and submit their comments through this link.