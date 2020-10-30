2021 SHOT Show cancelled due to spike in COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, people walk through the hall outside of the SHOT Show gun show in Las Vegas. The gun industry is gathering for its annual conference, in January 2020, amid a host of uncertainty: slumping gun sales, a public increasingly agitating for restrictions on access to firearms and a presidential campaign that threatens gun rights like perhaps no other time in modern American history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular firearms trade show has cancelled its 2021 show in Las Vegas.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation announced the 2021 SHOT Show will not happen due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases around the country. The show, which was to take place in three months, was nearly sold out, and would have been their biggest show ever, organizers said.

According to a news release, NSSF said it’s remained in constant communication with Nevada officials in the planning of the show but said with the positivity rates spiking it would impact planning.

“Given the sheer complexities, diminishing timeline and immense logistical planning required to conduct a trade show as large as SHOT, NSSF simply could not move forward at this point with so many unknowns and variables. We truly appreciate the guidance of Nevada and Las Vegas officials in allowing us to communicate this news to our exhibitors and attendees well in advance of the show. We would also like to thank the Sands directly for their help and efforts to navigate this unprecedented situation.” The planning and work that has gone into the 2021 SHOT Show has been nothing short of remarkable. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the NSSF staff and our show partners have been working around the clock to plan our largest show in history while keeping the health and safety of all involved as paramount. NSSF

NSSF said it is planning to go ahead with its 2022 show. Information about refunds and more can be found at this link.